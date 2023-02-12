Snow Trails Ski Resort in Mansfield provides a winter wonderland from Dec. to March

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Skiing in Ohio?! Yes! Mansfield to be exact. Snow Trails Ski Resort is the first commercial ski area in Ohio fit with 19 total trails, classes for beginners and more.

Not only did News 5's Nadeen Abusada check out the trails but she got a quick lesson too, see for yourself in the player above.

Classes and new equipment make the sport more accessible to newbies and those who are less athletic.

However, there are advanced slopes too. Perfect for the skilled skier.

Their snowmaking capabilities make it possible to keep the trails snowy, so come rain or shine, skiing at Snow Trails is always an option.

"Everyone's loving being outdoors. It's great for the wintertime. You don't have to be bored in your house and sitting on a couch," Marketing Manager Nate Wolleson said.

Plan your trip and find out more info here.

