Spring Discovery Days returns to Greater Cleveland Aquarium

CLEVELAND — Spring Discovery Days are happening now until April 16 where guests can receive a one-of-a-kind experience to interact and learn about all the animals the aquarium has to offer.

Staff also say this time gives families something to do while schools shut down for spring break.

“We’re here steps away from the Cuyahoga River, a short distance to Lake Erie and we have those animals of those habitats that we have here locally, and then also we have animals from far away oceans such as sharks and stingrays, and those moments and that connection you can make with animals like that,” said General Manager Stephanie White.

The aquarium is open 7 days a week from 10 to 5 p.m. with the last admission at 4.

White encourages people to purchase their tickets in advance if interested in visiting.

