Super Saturday offers the community a fun-filled day in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Super Saturday is underway in Downtown Cleveland.

The event is a continuation of WinterLand where dozens of families enjoyed interactive events and activities like Ice Fest in North Coast Harbor.

Dozens spent the day marveling at the cool display, and also trying to win a chance for a free night at the Ritz Carlton.

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance tells News 5 events like this one are important because it brings the community together and shows off the city.

“Super Saturday is what everyone is talking about, and we’re really excited that Ice Fest has something else that goes with it,” said Jessica Kerr at the Downtown Cleveland Alliance. “We’ve done the event. This is our 9th annual Ice Fest, and now that we can engage all of downtown, that’s really the goal of what we’re doing here today (Saturday).”

“I grew up in the Cleveland area,” said Place Programs and Social Media Manager Ian Meadows. “I always grew up coming downtown and now that I live here, it’s getting to do these things in my own neighborhood, so to see everybody else get to enjoy them too is just the icing on the cake.”

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance couldn’t reveal their exact plans for next year.

But, they promise to continue evolving the event to attract more and more people each year.

