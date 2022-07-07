CLEVELAND — From music at Fairport Harbor to yoga in Public Square to festivals at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, there is plenty to do around Northeast Ohio this weekend.

In no particular order, here are the events we rounded up for you.

1. Cleveland Tall Ships Festival

Cleveland is proud to host the return of the Tall Ships Festival, returning to the shores of Lake Erie from July 7 through July 10. Attendees will be able to step aboard and even sail this year’s fleet of tall ships while enjoying festival foods, craft beers, music and street performers.

The festival sets off with a dramatic Parade of Sail on Thursday night and features a display of eight traditionally rigged sailing vessels from Canada, the United States and Spain crewed, in part, by youth (ages 13 – 25). General admission tickets start at $20 for adults, with discounted tickets being offered for children, seniors, veterans and military.

When: Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10.

Where: Downtown Lakefront, 515 Erieside Avenue

2. The Cain Park Arts Festival

Are you a lover of the arts? Well then make your way to Cleveland Heights this weekend for the Cain Parks Arts Festival. The festival features the work of hundreds of artists from across the country and is free! Not only are items available for admiration, but the fine arts and crafts items such as ceramics, sculptures, paintings and photography will be available for purchase. In addition to art exhibits, food and live entertainment will be available for all ages.

When: Friday, July 8 – Sunday, July 10

Where: Cain Park

3. Grand Slam Beerfest

Cleveland’s largest craft beer celebration is taking place this Saturday at Progressive Field. The Grand Slam Beerfest is back with over 200 local and craft brews, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries.

General admission tickets are $55 and include 25 sampling tickets, each good for one 2.5-ounce sample in a 5-ounce souvenir mug.

When: Saturday, July 9 at 2 p.m.

Where: Progressive Field

4. Sunflower Wine Festival

The Prayers From Maria Foundation presents the Sunflower Wine Festival this Saturday. Proceeds go to the foundation as they fight to end childhood cancer.

The evening will include wine and craft beer gardens, live music and food. New this year is a cocktail Mixology class for $30 a class. Garden wristbands are $75 the day of the event with discounted tickets available prior to the event.

When: Saturday, July 9 at 4 p.m.

Where: Depot Street in Rocky River

5. Asian Lantern Festival

Back for the fifth year is a Cleveland favorite – the Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. This year’s festival has new attractions, culturally-inspired cuisine, live performances, acrobatics, a display of unique animals and more than a thousand new lanterns. Check the festival out now until August 21.

When: Wednesday, July 6 through Wednesday, August 17

Where: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

6. Fairport Harbor Lighthouse Concert Series

If you love Reggae, then the first concert of the Live at the Lighthouse Music Festival Series is for you. Reggae in the Harbor kicks off the series with more bands, more food trucks and more vendors. The concert will not only feature three headliner bands but Reggae artists from coast to coast.

The concert series will also feature Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Celebration on August 6. Sunshine Daydream and The Stolen Faces are a couple of the bands headlining the tribute. Both concerts are free and will be held rain or shine.

When: Saturday, July 9, from 3 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: 208 Third Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio 44077

7. Legacy Live-Vinyl Arcade

Legacy Village’s free summer concert series, Legacy Live, continues with Vinyl Arcade. Vinyl Arcade is a unique Cleveland-based cover band featuring classic television themes, jukebox favorites, and other musical memories from 70s and 80s. The show will be family-friendly so bring the kiddos out.

When: Saturday, July 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Legacy Village, at the Lawn, located between California Pizza Kitchen and Bar Louie.

8. Yoga on the Green with Browns Fit

Every Sunday, Browns Fit will host Yoga on the Green in Cleveland Public Square. You don’t have to be a Yogi to enjoy this 1 hour session that combines challenge, fun and restoration as it is accessible to all skill levels.

The class is designed to promote alignment, balance, flexibility and stress relief. This is a free event and will be from now until September.

When: Sunday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Cleveland Public Square

9. Walkabout Tremont

Walkabout Tremont began as Tremont ArtWalk in 1993, created by Jean Brandt. Brandt featured open art galleries on the second Friday of the month. Walkabout Tremont expands the ArtWalk with music street entertainment, local history, restaurant, bar specials and pop-up tents featuring art and artists.

Walkabout Tremont is still the second Friday of the month and American classics is the theme for July. There will be all‐American food and drink specials, art on display, and more than 20 pop‐up vendors along Professor Avenue. Entertainment includes Shanty Circus aerial acrobatics, music by Alex Henry, the Reverbious one-man band and the Tribe Ostara Tribal Belly Dance. This will be an event for the whole family.

When: Every Second Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Professor Ave in Tremont and surrounding streets

10. Fin Fest

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is putting a week-long spotlight on sharks with Fin Fest. Beginning this Saturday, the aquarium hopes to expand your appreciation for sharks. There will be shark-themed videos, trivia and more. Shark gear will be available for purchase and attendees will be able to feed the relative of the shark, the stingray, daily. You can snap a pic with their mascot Finn and put your shark tooth knowledge to the test.

When: Saturday, July 9 through Sunday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Greater Cleveland Aquarium

