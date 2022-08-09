The Cuyahoga County Fair is happening now

BEREA, Ohio — Originally called the West Cuyahoga County Fair, the Cuyahoga County fair has been around since the late 1800s. While the name has changed, the location has stayed the same—the Berea Fairgrounds.

Early on, families gathered to discuss issues with their farms and children could see the farm animals on display, according to the event's website.

Today, fairgoers can enjoy live music, dog stunt shows, a demolition derby, magic shows, food, amusement rides and so much more. With a history so rich, this is a county fair you won’t want to miss.

The fair is happening now and will last until Aug. 14.

Purchase general admission tickets and find more info on all this fair has to offer, here.

