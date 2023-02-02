The Great Big Home + Garden Show, Pizza Palooza, music and more; things to do this weekend in NEO, Feb. 3-5

Well hello, February! You might be asking yourself, what fun activities does the month of love have in store for Northeast Ohioans? Look no further, a list of cool things to do that might pique your interest is below.

The Great Big Home + Garden Show

Home improvement season will be here before you know it. Get a head start on your next home project with displays to inspire and experts to give information. The Great Big Home + Garden Show will be at the I-X Center Feb. 3 - 12. "Hero Days" will be Fridays Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 giving free admission to active military personnel, veterans, fire, police, healthcare workers, and first responders. Find tickets and more info here.

Pizza Palooza 2023

The Stow-Munroe Falls School District is raising money for unfunded teacher grants with Pizza Palooza Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is free but sampling tickets are available for purchase to sample and vote for your favorite pizza. There will also be ice cream, baked goods, face painting, inflatables, music and more. Find tickets and more info here.

The Cleveland Orchestra's Ravel’s Boléro

Enjoy the Cleveland Orchestra's 2022-23 Classical Season with Ravel’s Boléro, Claude Debussy's Images, and the Cleveland premiere of Andrew Norman's Sustain led by conductor Klaus Mäkelä. The concert is Feb. 2-5 at the Severance Music Center. Find tickets and more info here.

Main Street Vermilion's Ice A Fair

Enjoy some winter family fun at the Ice AFair Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be ice sculptures

lining the walkways, trolley tours, live demonstrations, a frozen play space and more. Find more information here.

Bridal Expo at The Banquet Center at St. Noel

Just like home improvement season, wedding season will also be here before you know it. Get inspiration for your big day at the Bridal Expo at The Banquet Center at St. Noel Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Banquet Center at St. Noel in Willoughby Hills. Find tickets and more info here.

Cleveland Bazaar for Valentine's Day

Head to 78th Street Studios Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and shop with over 100 Bazaar makers and artists to find the perfect locally-made gift for your valentine or yourself. Find more info here.

Plant Life Pop Up

On Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., shop from 30 vendors selling everything planted. Rare to common plants, decor, pottery and more will be available. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit a local charity. Find tickets and more info here.

Darlafoxx Bridal Affair

Brides and grooms here's another event for you! The Darlafoxx Bridal Affair is Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. in Tower City's Skylight Park. Meet wedding professionals ready to bring your ideal wedding day to life. Find tickets and more info here.

The Disney Animation Immersive Experience

From now until mid-April, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Bright Nights

The K&D Group presents Winterland Downtown Cleveland: Bright Nights, a pop-up fire pit experience around Cleveland this winter. The next pop-up is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the US Bank Plaza. There will be live music, cocktails to purchase and free s'mores kits with registration. Register and find more info here.

Van Aken District Indoor Winter Market

Find over 20 local farms, bakers and artists at the indoor winter market happening Saturdays now until March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights. Find more info here.

