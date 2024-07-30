The Miz to host SummerSlam

Ahead of the largest event in Cleveland this summer, it was just announced that Parma native and wrestling superstar The Miz will be hosting WWE's SummerSlam.

The Miz visited News 5 earlier this year to promote the event, which is this Saturday at Cleveland Browns stadium.

He's Awwesome! WWE's Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin visits News 5 ahead of SummerSlam

RELATED: He's Awwesome! WWE's Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin visits News 5 ahead of SummerSlam

SummerSlam is one of the biggest events that WWE puts on.

Tickets are still available.

