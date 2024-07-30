Watch Now
The Miz to host SummerSlam

Michael Gregory Mizanin
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Professional wrestler Michael Gregory "The Miz" Mizanin reacts after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Ahead of the largest event in Cleveland this summer, it was just announced that Parma native and wrestling superstar The Miz will be hosting WWE's SummerSlam.

The Miz visited News 5 earlier this year to promote the event, which is this Saturday at Cleveland Browns stadium.

He's Awwesome! WWE's Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin visits News 5 ahead of SummerSlam

SummerSlam is one of the biggest events that WWE puts on.

Tickets are still available.

