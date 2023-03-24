The 'ultimate playground for comics' and 'UFO houses'; things to do this weekend in NEO, March 25-27

Wait! Northeast Ohio will have the "ultimate playground for comics" and "UFO houses" this weekend?! See for yourself with this list of things to do this weekend. Happy adventures!

Fan Expo Cleveland

Friday through March 26 head to the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland for Fan Expo Cleveland, the “ultimate playground for Comics, Sci-Fi, Horror, Anime and Gaming”, according to the event’s website. Want an idea of what to expect? News 5 stopped by last year, check out the video in the player above. Find tickets and more info here.

Spring Break Escape at Tower City

Can’t travel for Spring Break? Tower City has you covered. Skylight Park will become some of your favorite vacation destinations Saturday, March 25 from 12 to 6 p.m. Enjoy lawn games, rock climbing, virtual reality vacations, bounce houses, performances, craft projects, surf simulation, and more at this free event. Find more info here.



Egg-Stra Wild Egg Hunt at the Akron Zoo

Take your little ones to the Akron Zoo for their Egg-Stra Wild Egg Hunt. The dates are March 25-26, April 1-2, and April 8 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. After the hunt, there will be goody bags, crafts, and pics with the bunny. Find tickets and more info here.

On April 8, the adults can get in the fun with an adult egg hunt from 6 to 9 p.m. In addition to the egg hunt, enjoy live performances, a raffle ticket for prizes, and adult beverages. Find tickets and more info here.

Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo

Also happening today through March 26 is the Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo at the I-X Center. Enjoy over 200 exhibitors, a UFO House and Tiny Home Village for attendees to tour, and an appearance from Patric Richardson, A.K.A. “The Laundry Guy” on HGTV and Discovery. Find tickets and more info here.

Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo Futuro Houses UFO House

News 5's Mike Holden stopped by to check out the UFO-style and everything the expo has to offer. Watch in the player below:

Out of this world living: UFO-style tiny home manufactured in Euclid on display at Home & Remodeling Expo

Spring Discovery Days at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium

According to their website, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium is “inviting guests to stop and appreciate some of the smaller species with contests, daily animal encounters, and activities.” Northeast Ohio traveling animal educator, Nora the Explorer, will hold an exhibit on select Thursdays, allowing guests to learn and even touch some of the small sea creatures. Spring Discovery Days are happening now, find more info here.

Festival Saturdays at the 2023 Ice Wine Festival

The 2023 Ice Wine Festival by the Wine Growers of the Grand River Valley will have its last Festival Saturday tomorrow with featured activities and live music. Patrons will visit the seven wineries of the Wine Growers of the Grand River Valley and enjoy wine samples and an appetizer.

The wineries include Debonné Vineyards, Ferrante Winery & Ristorante, Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant, Laurello Vineyards, Cask 307 Winery, South River Vineyards, and Red Eagle Distillery. Find more info here.

Friday Fish Fries

Enjoy a fish dinner! With Lent season comes fish fry Fridays and we've made finding a fish dinner easy with our 2023 Fish Fry guide.

The Disney Immersive Experience

From now until mid-May, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Van Aken District Indoor Winter Market

Find over 20 local farms, bakers, and artists at the indoor winter market happening Saturdays now until March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights. Find more info here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at Noon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.