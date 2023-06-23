There's something for everyone! Things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, June 23-25

There's so much happening this weekend in Northeast Ohio. Check out this list of things to do.

44th Annual Tri-C JazzFest

The 44th Annual Tri-C JazzFest is here at Playhouse Square until Saturday night. It features concerts inside the theater’s historic venues and free outdoor concerts on the plaza from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The popular performances feature local and regional talent selected by a jury of music industry experts. Find tickets and more info here.

Concert in the Park

Head to the Chardon Square Gazebo for a free concert in the park. The Cleveland Whiskey River Band will perform Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more info here.

2023 Solstice at Cleveland Museum of Art

For the 13th time, the Cleveland Museum of Art is celebrating the long days of summer at their annual Solstice where music and art come together. This year, Solstice features live music sets from OKAN (Cuba/Toronto), the Bazurto All Stars (Colombia), La Sra. Tomasa (Spain), and GoldFish (South Africa). The all-inclusive ticket covers admission and unlimited food and beverages. The Solstice is Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight. Find tickets and more info here.

ESPN Cleveland Block Party

Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Fans will have the opportunity to watch sports media personalities from Cleveland host live broadcasts while enjoying food, games, entertainment, and more at the ESPN Cleveland Block Party. The fun happens in East Bank of the Flats. Find more info here.

Edgewater Neighborfest

Head to Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. for Edgewater Neighborfest. Attendees will enjoy free music, kid's activities, vendor markets, pet pop-ups, a street bar, art, and play. Find more info here.

Upper Deck Golf at Cleveland Browns Stadium

On Friday and Saturday, fans can play a round of golf inside the Cleveland Browns Stadium and hit custom greens on the field below while enjoying golf challenges, music, food, and beverages. Find info and book a tee time here.

Rediscover Veterans Memorial Bridge

Locals can experience and rediscover the historic streetcar level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge tonight and tomorrow. Friday night, there will be a community conversation and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, there will be self-guided tours, food trucks, educational tables, and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No registration is required. Find more info here.

RELATED: Streetcar level of Veterans Memorial Bridge prepares to reopen this weekend

Fam Jam

Fam Jam is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s free family event and it will be Saturday at the outdoor Union Home Mortgage Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will enjoy performances, kids activities, and an instrument drive. Reserve your ticket and find more info here.

Boulevard Beats

Every Saturday until Aug. 26, enjoy live music outside of Barnes & Noble at Eton Chagrin Boulevard. on June 24, the Railshakers will provide entertainment from 5 to 7 p.m. Find more info here.

Ohio Scottish Games

Head to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea for the Ohio Scottish Games Friday and Saturday. This event highlights the traditional dance, music, and athletics of the ancient game. The event is from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Find tickets and more info here.

Marvel Superheroes in Public Square

Eight Marvel Superheroes will host a free meet and greet at the Public Square Plaza Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The superheroes include Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, and Star-Lord. Take pictures with the superheroes, play in the splash pad, or grab a bite from one of the food trucks. Find more info here.

Jesse & Joy Summer Tour 2023

Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy will perform at the House of Blues Saturday night at 7 p.m. They will be accompanied by special guest Nicole Zignago. Find tickets and more info here.

Cuyahoga River Rally

Celebrate how far the Cuyahoga River has come with the Cuyahoga River Rally Saturday at the Hart Crane Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy riverside yoga, kayaking tours, biking tours, walking tours, boat rides, and live music. Find more info here.

Symphony at Sunset

Every Sunday until the end of July from 7 to 9 p.m., the most talented musicians in the city will provide a Symphony at Sunset at Voinovich Bicentennial Park. Find more info here.

Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market

The Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market will be every Sunday beginning June 11 until Oct. 15. For 17 years, the Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market has connected residents to locally grown produce, homemade treats, and handmade works. There will be programming on sustainability and kids' activities. The market is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at 16906 Albers Avenue. Find more info here.

Dinosaurs of the Sahara at the Great Lakes Science Center

The Great Lakes Science Center is going back to the prehistoric era with Dinosaurs of the Sahara from May 26 – Sep. 4. Guests will have the opportunity to touch real fossils, admire one-of-a-kind mounted skeletons and flesh models and a 32-foot long-necked Jobaria skeleton. Find more info here.

Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses at Cleveland Botanical Garden

From June 9 to Sept. 3, a new exhibit will be at the Botanical Garden, Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses. There will be glass art, hundreds of birdhouses, and artwork from Cleveland artist Asia Armour. Find more info here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.