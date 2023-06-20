Streetcar level of Veterans Memorial Bridge prepares to reopen this weekend

CLEVELAND — Later this week, locals will have their first chance in years to explore the old streetcar level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Also known as the Detroit Superior Bridge, its light rail streetcar level has remained closed for years after streetcars were decommissioned in the 1950s.

Since then, traffic still rumbles above the 3,000 ft long bridge, but the deck below remains quiet.

News 5 first told you back January about plans to reopen the space in the next two or three years. The goal now, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne said, is to figure out what to do with it.

"This is a time to look at this as a new true public amenity, especially perfectly timed as the river is coming back, as the neighborhoods are growing from downtown to Ohio City," Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne said.

Pre-pandemic, the occasional tour or art display took place inside the corridor. However, this plan would permanently reopen the space, bringing bikers and walkers to the “low-line” year-round.

On Friday, June 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the public can visit the bridge and participate in a conversation with local officials about what to do with the streetcar level of the bridge.

On Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can take a self-guided tour of the original streetcar station and tracks. Reservations are not required.

Cleveland Memory Project A view of the streetcars in use in 1948. They were ultimately decommissioned in 1954, and the space under the Detroit-Superior Bridge has remained mostly empty since then.

It's been an idea floated for years, but Ronayne told News 5 that Cuyahoga County residents are urging action for this prime piece of property.

According to the event's website, all visitors are welcome; however, those 18 and older are required to present a valid ID. Additionally, all visitors must complete a release form prior to entering the bridge. Complete the release form online here.

To learn more about the weekend of festivities, click here.

News 5 Remnants remind those lucky to walk along the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge of what life once was.

