There's something for everyone! Things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Oct. 20-22

Fall is in full swing! There is no shortage of activities. Check out a fall festival, go to a pumpkin patch, or go to a haunted house. But wait, there's more; you can also choose from one of these activities happening this weekend.

I-X Trick or Treat Street

Take your princesses and pirates to the I-X Center for "not-so-spooky" Halloween houses on the third and fourth weekends in October. Not only will your kiddos get candy, but there will be rides and live entertainment. Find more info here.

Cleveland Pops Orchestra - A Night in Hollywood

Saturday at Severance Music Center will be A Night in Hollywood. The Cleveland Pops Orchestra will play music from some of your favorite movies, including the Titanic, Star Wars and Beauty and the Beast. Find tickets and more info here.

KISS at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Grab your eyeliner. Iconic band KISS is coming to Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The End of the Road tour rolls into town on Oct. 22. Find more info and tickets here.

All Rise: A Festival of Film & Law

Friday is the last night of Cleveland State University College of Law's All Rise Film Festival. The festival ends with "26.2 to Life," "an inspiring documentary about strength and redemption," according to the event's website. Christine Yoo, the film's director, will join a panel discussion on criminal justice and redemption after the film. The event is free. Get your free ticket and more info here.

The Wiz at Playhouse Square

Until Oct. 22, the Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz, adapted from The Wizard of Oz, is at the Playhouse Square. Find more info and tickets here.