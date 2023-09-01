Your 2023 guide to fall festivals in Northeast Ohio

As the air turns crisp and leaves start to change color, another fun thing arises with fall: festivals.
With the help of Ohio Festivals, News 5 has created a comprehensive list of all the major festivals happening in Northeast Ohio this fall.
Check out the guide below:
SEPTEMBER
- Sept. 1 through 4 and Sept. 8 and 9: Cleveland Oktoberfest in Berea.
- Sept. 1 through 30: Cleveland Photo Fest in Cleveland.
- Sept. 2: VetFestin North Ridgeville.
- Sept. 3. Hungarian Festival in Parma.
- Sept. 9: Lutheran Oktoberfestin Brooklyn.
- Sept. 9: Sips and Swigs in Cleveland.
- Sept. 9: Fresh Fest Cleveland in Cleveland.
- Sept. 9: Harbor Hogs and Hot Rods in Fairport Harbor.
- Sept. 9: Lakewood Community Festival in Lakewood.
- Sept. 9: Cleveland Dragon Boat Festival in Lorain.
- Sept 9: SkunkFest in North Ridgeville.
- Sept. 10: Berea Arts Festival in Berea.
- Sept. 10: Woofstock in Chagrin Falls.
- Sept. 10: Hungarian Fall Festival in Hiram.
- Sept. 15 and 16: Cleveland Armenian Festival in Cleveland.
- Sept. 16: FireFish Festival in Lorain.
- Sept. 16 and 17: Village Peddler Festival in Kirtland.
- Sept. 23 and 24: Barberton Mum Festival in Barberton.
OCTOBER
- Oct. 1: Falls Day in the Park in Olmsted Falls.
- Oct. 1 German Day Fest in Parma.
- Oct. 7: Aurora Fall Festival in Aurora.
- Oct. 7: Solon Fall Festival in Solon.
- Oct. 7 and 8: Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival in Huntsburg.
- Oct. 14: Berea Harvest Festivalin Berea.
- Oct. 15: University Heights Fall Festival in University Heights.
- Oct. 21: Cleveland Donauschwaben Oktoberfest Fall Festival in Olmsted Township.
- Oct. 22: Beachwood Fall Festival in Beachwood.
