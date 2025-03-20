Things to do at Cleveland's Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument this spring

With temperatures starting to warm up, Cleveland's Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument is gearing up to host multiple events this spring.

Tours

On April 26 and 27, the monument will be hosting its annual tunnel tours, according to a news release for the historic landmark.

The tours will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets for the tour go on sale April 6 for $5.

“Spring is a busy time at the Soldiers’ & Sailors Monument, and we’re always excited to showcase the tunnels and honor our veterans” said Greg Palumbo, Executive Director of the Solders’ & Sailors’ Monument. “Many people are unaware that they can visit the Monument year-round, and we encourage them to do so.”

Health Fair

For the third year in a row, a Veterans' Mental Health Fair will be hosted at the monument on May 10.

The event will bring together mental health resources for veterans and is free to attend.

A Civil War dog named Harvey, who accompanied the men of the 104th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, will be remembered with a statue that will be revealed during the fair.

This Civil War dog statue coming to Public Square in 2025

Soldiers and Sailors say the story of Harvey and his owner sparked the development of their annual Veterans' Mental Health Fair.

Harvey was a comfort dog to other soldiers and helped Stearns through what is modern-day post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Memorial Day

On May 30, a Memorial Day service will be held from 11 a.m. to noon to honor local veterans. The service will be held on the northwest steps and a local veteran will provide remarks.

The event is free and open to the public.