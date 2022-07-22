CLEVELAND — Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show, flying in Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-5, at Burke Lakefront Airport.

Tickets will only be available in advance by purchasing them online at www.clevelandairshow.com. No tickets will be sold at the gate, according to a news release from organizers.

The show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels showcasing their new F/A-18 Super Hornets for the first time in Cleveland. The show will also include an array of military demonstrations, parachuting, gravity-defying aerobatics and a race between the Hot Streak II Jet Truck and a plane down the runway. Ground attractions include interactive displays, kid-friendly activities, drones and unique display aircraft.

General Admission tickets are $30 for adults, or $35 after Aug. 29, $20 for children 6-11 and free for children five and younger, organizers said. General Admission tickets are good for one full day at the air show and are considered “lawn seats,” meaning you do not get reserved seats. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Seating options include reserved box seats, sponsor boxes, Barnstormer Club and Flight Deck Loge. A variety of amenities are offered with tickets that range in price from $45 to $155.

