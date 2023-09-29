Tim Allen show, world's biggest bounce house and other cool things to do this weekend, Sept. 29 - Oct. 1

It may be fall, but it will still feel like summer this weekend. Take advantage of the beautiful weather by checking out one of these events happening in Northeast Ohio.

World’s Biggest Bounce House

The touring inflatable event, Big Bounce America, begins this Saturday at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. It offers a number of attractions, including the 16,000 square foot Bounce House, a new "Sport Slam" sports arena, "The Giant" obstacle course, and a space-themed area called "airSPACE". It will be back Oct. 6-8. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Tim Allen at Playhouse Square

The one and only Tim Allen is bringing his stand-up comedy show to Cleveland this weekend. Mr. “Home Improvement” himself will be at the Playhouse Square on Saturday at 7 p.m. Find more info and tickets here.

Oberlin Orchestra with soloist Stanislav Ioudenitch

Friday night in Oberlin’s Finney Chapel, the Oberlin Orchestra, featuring Oberlin Conservatory student musicians, will be in concert with faculty member Stanislav Ioudenitch as a soloist. The concert is free and begins at 7:30 p.m. Find more info here.

Oktoberfest at the Hofbrauhaus Cleveland

It’s Oktoberfest at the Hofbrauhaus, and all weekend long, you can enjoy a clambake and the Biergarten Festival along with other activities. Entertainment Friday will be Fred Ziwich, and Saturday it will be Aaron Dussing and The Zolkas. Saturday will also include a pretzel-eating contest.

Sunday will be October Family Day. There will be fun for the whole family, including kid’s crafts, face-painting, and brunch buffet. The fun starts at 11 a.m. Find more info here.

Free drop-in art at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Every weekend from 1 to 4 p.m., enjoy free drop-in art-making at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Every month, a different theme connects community, art, and exploration. Find more info here.