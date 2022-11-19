'Tis the season for a good time — A list of Christmas Pop-up Bars in CLE

CLEVELAND — As the holiday season rolls around, so do the good times. There are a number of Christmas pop-up bars in Cleveland celebrating the season of giving.
Christmas Corner Bar
Around the Corner
18616 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood, Ohio 44107
The Christmas Corner Bar will be open starting Nov. 18 and have a lineup of festivities including Christmas Karaoke. For more information, check out their Facebook page.
XMAS Bar
1052 Old River Road
East Bank Flats
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
XMAS Bar is the latest addition to the Flats, featuring cheesy decorations and a plethora of holiday music to listen to while enjoying a drink. Check out their Instagram page here.
Miracle on East 4th Street
Society Lounge
2036 East 4 Street
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
Society Lounge transforms their menu to feature holiday-themed drinks such as Elfing Around, Santa's Little Helper and more. You can make reservations on their website.
Secret Cellar
Great Lakes Brewing Company
2516 Market Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
GLBC turns their traditional cellar bar into a cozy Christmas destination for all beer lovers. The Secret Cellar opens on Nov. 23 and guests are encouraged to bring a donation for Toys for Tots for a complimentary giveaway.
For details on hours of operation throughout the season, you can visit their website.
Sleigh
JACK Casino
100 Public Square
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
The bar will be on the third floor of JACK Casino with themed cocktails, holiday treats and cheery decor for guests to enjoy. Sleigh is slated to open on Nov. 26 and will be open every Thursday through Saturday until Dec. 18.
For more information, click here.
Holiday Spirits
Nuevo
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
Located inside of Tower City, Holiday Spirits will be open starting on Nov. 25 and will operate Thursday through Sunday for city-goers. For more information on their hours, you can visit their website.
