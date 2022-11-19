'Tis the season for a good time — A list of Christmas Pop-up Bars in CLE

CLEVELAND — As the holiday season rolls around, so do the good times. There are a number of Christmas pop-up bars in Cleveland celebrating the season of giving.

Christmas Corner Bar

Around the Corner

18616 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

The Christmas Corner Bar will be open starting Nov. 18 and have a lineup of festivities including Christmas Karaoke. For more information, check out their Facebook page.

XMAS Bar

1052 Old River Road

East Bank Flats

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

XMAS Bar is the latest addition to the Flats, featuring cheesy decorations and a plethora of holiday music to listen to while enjoying a drink. Check out their Instagram page here.

Miracle on East 4th Street

Society Lounge

2036 East 4 Street

Cleveland, Ohio 44115

Society Lounge transforms their menu to feature holiday-themed drinks such as Elfing Around, Santa's Little Helper and more. You can make reservations on their website.

Secret Cellar

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

GLBC turns their traditional cellar bar into a cozy Christmas destination for all beer lovers. The Secret Cellar opens on Nov. 23 and guests are encouraged to bring a donation for Toys for Tots for a complimentary giveaway.

For details on hours of operation throughout the season, you can visit their website.

Sleigh

JACK Casino

100 Public Square

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

The bar will be on the third floor of JACK Casino with themed cocktails, holiday treats and cheery decor for guests to enjoy. Sleigh is slated to open on Nov. 26 and will be open every Thursday through Saturday until Dec. 18.

For more information, click here.

Holiday Spirits

Nuevo

230 West Huron Road

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Located inside of Tower City, Holiday Spirits will be open starting on Nov. 25 and will operate Thursday through Sunday for city-goers. For more information on their hours, you can visit their website.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.