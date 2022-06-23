CLEVELAND — We welcome back Cleveland's favorite summertime traditions like Tri-C JazzFest and the Larchmere Porchfest. This weekend also welcomes cultural events like the Ohio Scottish Games & Celtic Festival and waterfront activities that celebrate the health of the Cuyahoga River during the Cuyahoga River Rally.

In no particular order, here are the events we rounded up for you.

1. Tri-C JazzFest

Back for the first time in two years, music is returning to Playhouse Square on Euclid Avenue with the 43rd annual Tri-C JazzFest.

JazzFest is the official start of summer on Euclid Avenue. This year’s lineup features eight ticketed concerts in Playhouse Square’s historic theater.

Alex Farmer

The festival also features outdoor entertainment under the GE Chandelier at Playhouse Square from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday of the festival weekend. The streets will be closed in the district to allow for concerts, shopping, food and beverage vendors, street performers and more.

The outdoor performances feature local and regional talent selected by a jury of music industry experts. Attendees can expect to see music from jazz and gospel to funk and rock.

Admission to the outdoor festival area is free and open to all ages.

When: Thursday, June 23 (opening night) to Saturday, June 25

Where: Playhouse Square Theater District

More info here.

2. The Ashland BalloonFest

This weekend the Ashland skies will turn from a colorful blue to a kaleidoscope of colors as hot balloons take over the sky this weekend for the 32nd year.

Hot air balloons will take to the Ashland skies this weekend, giving visitors a dazzling colorful display of hot balloons. During the three-day festival, visitors are encouraged to come early for the Fun Flight between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Bring your chairs, coffee and blankets to watch hot air balloons fly over Freer Field.

Storyblocks. Stock image—Colorful Hot Air Balloons in Flight

Throughout the day, stop by Ashland Library Bookmobile, various food vendors, axe throwing, and the kid zone.

At night, hot air balloons will inflate at dusk during the Balloon Glow. They don’t take off and fly, but are a sight to see. During this time, the balloons will sea and light up as they are synchronized to music. Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets for the balloon glow event.

Where: Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25

Where: Freer Field, located on State Route 60 (Center Street) and Morgan Avenue

More info here.

3. 14th Annual Larchmere PorchFest

This popular music festival returns to Cleveland’s Larchmere neighborhood. This year’s festival features 22 bands on 22 porches. The porch concerts kick off at 2 p.m. across the Larchmere neighborhood, with headliner concerts on East 126th Street from 6 to 8 p.m. After-party concerts will follow at local neighborhood restaurants, including Academy Tavern, Batuqui Brazilian restaurant, Felice Urban Cafe and Something Good to Eat.

The event is free, and the public is encouraged to stop in the local shops that will be open during the festival.

When: Saturday, June 25 at 2 p.m.

Where: 12736 Larchmere Boulevard in Cleveland

More info here.

4. Taste of River

If you’re looking to indulge in the tastes of Rocky River, there is a one-day event to do just that. After two years away, Taste of River is returning with live entertainment, adult beverages and food from restaurants in Rocky River.

Courtesy of Rocky River Chamber of Commerce. Taste of the River.

Confirmed restaurants include:

Al Pita Mediterranean Cuisine

Bearden's

Bigmouth Donut Company

Bomba Tacos & Rum

Bucci's Italian Restaurant

Buffalo Wild Wings

King Wah Restaurant

Kona Ice of Westlake

Lake Road Market

Market + Rocky River Wine Bar

Sakana Sushi Bar and Lounge

When: Saturday, June 25, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: 1250 Linda Street in Rocky River

More info here.

5. Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival

The Ohio Scottish Games & Celtic Festival will bring archery, armored combat, fencing, archery, axe throwing, keg toss, whisky tasting and pipe bands all to one place this weekend.

There will be competitions held for highland dance, harp and fiddle and pipe bands. Whisky tasting, clan exhibits, genealogy, border collie sheepherding and Irish wolfhounds.

Courtesy of Barry Conway.

When: Friday, June 24 through Saturday, June 25.

Where: The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

More info here.

6. Edgewater NeighborFest

Come to Cleveland’s beautiful Edgewater neighborhood where there will be a full day of summertime activities for all ages.

Courtesy of Northwest Neighborhoods CDC. The 2019 Edgewater Neighborhood Fest.

Highlights include live music, a resource fair and LGBTQ hub, Twist Street Bar serving specialty cocktails, vendor market, dancing and drag performances.

Courtesy of Northwest Neighborhoods CDC. The 2019 Edgewater Neighborhood Fest.

Be sure to arrive hungry with food from The Fancy Kernel, desserts from Cleveland Cookie Dough and Remixx Ice Cream or street food from old favorites like Tick Tock Tavern, Papa Nick’s Pizza and Landmark Smokehouse

When: Sunday, June 26, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Clifton Boulevard, from West 115th to West 117th streets

More info here.

7. Cuyahoga River Rally

Celebrate the progress of the Cuyahoga River at the Cuyahoga River Rally in Hart Cane Park. Participate in hands-on activities from local partners including the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, Boating Society, the Great Lakes Science Center and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, among others.

Come early at 10:15 a.m. for a free, outdoor yoga class from OneTreeLove for an all-level outdoor yoga session.

Courtesy of Canalway Partners. 2021 Cuyahoga River Rally.

Bring your own kayak to the Cuyahoga River Rally for a fun and rewarding morning river clean-up session.

Courtesy of Canalway Partners. 2021 Cuyahoga River Rally.

There will also be a guided kayak tour down the Cuyahoga River, giving kayakers a look at the history of the river, current projects and how ways to restore the river.

Other activities include boat and bike tours and an urban birding walking tour.

When: Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Hart Crane Park in the Flats

More info here.

8. Ladies Night at the Grog Shop

If you want to dance the night away, consider doing it at the Grog Shop where it’s ladies night on Friday.

Up-and-coming R&B acts like Dessie Waxx, Sunni, Sydney Chichi and Morgan Jenae will perform.

The theme is 90s so get inspired. There will be vendors and food.

Tickets are $5 presale and $10 at the door.

When: Friday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Grog Shop

More info here.

9. Cleveland History Days

Over the next ten days, families can celebrate Cleveland and learn about the city's rich history through about 40 events and experiences. It’s all part of the fifth annual “Cleveland History Days,” which kicks off Thursday, June 23.

Some of the events include a luncheon and screening of the inventor Garrett Morgan, tours of Public Square, a tour of the Coda-Bates House, which has a history of activism in the Underground Railroad, and a tour of the Cory United Methodist Church, a crucible of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s.

News 5 spoke with organizers who highlighted the event. Watch the recap in the media player below:

Cleveland History Days events kick off celebrating the city's rich history

More info here.

10. Awake in Every Sense–an installation at the Cleveland Botanical Garden

Opening on Saturday, the Cleveland Botanical Garden with LAND Studio will feature the artwork of Rachel Hayes.

Her artwork will be colorfully displayed throughout the garden, among the treetops that keep your eyes searching as you walk through the garden.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Organizers say, “Artist Rachel Hayes inserts and weaves color and form throughout the Cleveland Botanical Garden this summer and it’s not to be missed!"

Her work has been covered by the New York Times, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, to name a few.

When: Saturday, June 25 through Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Cleveland Botanical Garden

More info here , including photos of the artwork you’ll see.

11. No Moss Band performs at Legacy Village

Legacy Village’s free summer concert series returns with a performance from No Moss Band. The band will perform favorite classic rock favorites. This concert is just one of many concertgoers will enjoy.

When: Saturday, June 25, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Legacy Village at The Lawn, 2533 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst

More info here .

12. North Union Farmer’s Market at Shaker Square

Local farmers will line both sides of Shaker Square Boulevard with delicious, fresh and seasonal produce, fresh meat, breads and dairy products. North Union Farmer’s Market accepts SNAP cards.

Support local farmers and find new produce and products you can’t find as fresh in the stores.

When: Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Shaker Square in Cleveland

More info here.

13. The Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

The popular flea market featuring everything from high-quality to handmade goods to re-purposed and vintage items is back at Heritage Farms in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Visitors will find everything here. Check out the cold brew and cereal bar to fuel your energy for more shopping.

When: Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Where: Heritage Farms: 6050 Riverview Road in Peninsula.

More info here .

14. Pyrate Fest at Put-in-Bay

For over 11 years, pyrates (or pirates to ye land-lubbers) have invaded the island for the weekend on Friday afternoons. This family-friendly event is free and features re-enactments of history with black powder, cannon firing demonstrations and parades.

Grab your wooden leg and your pet parrot for this fun event.

When: Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26

Where: 470 Loraine Avenue in Put-in-Bay

More info here.

15. Lake View Cemetery Summer Concert Series

Lake View Cemetery is bringing back its free summer concert series on the lawn of the Garfield Memorial. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

When: Sunday, July 26 at 4 p.m.

Where: Lake View Cemetery, located at 12316 Euclid Avenue.

More info here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.