Valley Art Center holds 40th annual Art by the Falls festival in Chagrin Falls

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Valley Art Center in Chagrin Falls has been bringing artists from all over to one place each year for the past 39 years at the Art by the Falls festival. This year marks the 40th year of the event— and it has a unique new setting.

Running Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Art by the Falls event is being held at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Fields, located at 3801 Chagrin River Road in Chagrin Falls.

Typically, the event is held Downtown, but construction of the Chagrin Falls bridge has moved the location this year. However, attendees can still take in the sights of Downtown by hopping on the trolley, which will take guests to and from the festival to Downtown throughout the weekend.

This year's festival has an increase of artists, 145 at the festival this year, who applied to art jurors for acceptance into the event. From painting and pottery to sculptures and photography, there's a medium for everyone.

Some artists on site will hold demos to give attendees a look inside their artistic process.

Food trucks are on site and the festival even features a beer and wine tent and live music throughout the weekend.

To learn more about the Art by the Falls festival, click here.