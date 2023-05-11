WOW! Wade Oval Wednesdays fill University Circle with music starting June 14

Wade Oval just got a little bit louder, more rhythmic and reflective of Cleveland's cultural and artistic institutions.

University Circle Inc's Wade Oval Wednesdays, made possible by PNC Bank, are back in time to kick off summer in Cleveland. Musical entertainment from almost every genre is represented in the summer-long series. Bring a blanket, a chair and a group of friends to the heart of University Circle for a jammin' time all summer long.

The concerts are Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Musical lineup:

June 14 - Hubb’s Groove (Jazz)

June 21 - The Ladies Night (Covers)

June 28 - Carlos Jones and friends (Reggae)

July 5 - No concert scheduled

July 12 - Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Trio (aka The Engine Room) featuring Jackie Warren (Jazz)

July 19 - The Unit eXperience Project (Soul and R&B)

July 26 - Cleveland Keys (Dueling Pianos)

Aug. 2 - Raquel & the Wildflowers (Country Rock)

Aug. 9 - Son Gitano (Latin/Salsa)

Aug. 16 - The Michael Weber Show (Rock & Roll)

Wade Oval Wednesdays started out as a listener's lunch series in 2004 and grew into an after-work concert series in 2006. Music jams have been filling the park for 13 years and counting.

“This season brings back crowd favorites with new experiences, like dueling pianos and Double Dutch performers. Those of all ages will find plenty to explore in the Circle,” said David Robinson, Director of Events and Engagement for University Circle Inc.

The public can expect more than a dozen food trucks surrounding the circle plus the beer and wine garden and kid-friendly activities.

The PNC Mobile Learning Adventure will visit WOW July 26 and Aug. 2. The traveling exhibit gives parents and caregivers an opportunity to learn about the importance of early childhood education while doing fun activities with their children.

