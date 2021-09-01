Watch
1:30 PM: Cuyahoga County Board of Health gives Wednesday COVID-19 briefing

Scott Noll
Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 10:22:53-04

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health and County Executive Armond Budish will hold a virtual briefing to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in the county on Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Board of Health Director of Epidemiology, Surveillance & Informatics Jana Rush are scheduled to speak on Wednesday.

