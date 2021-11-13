1:30 PM: Jackson Township police give update on Amber Alert involving 5-year-old girl found in Illinois

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — The Jackson Township Police Department will hold a news conference Saturday afternoon to provide updates on an Amber Alert that was issued yesterday regarding a 5-year-old girl who was taken from Ohio and found in Illinois.

You can watch news conference in the player below around 1:30 p.m.

News 5 livestream event

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for the girl, who authorities said was abducted by a 36-year-old man who was an acquaintance of the family.

According to police, the girl had permission from her mother to be with the man and another woman Thursday. According to investigators, the three of them were at a Goodwill store. The man took the girl to another business to use the bathroom, but then he and the girl got into a vehicle and drove away.

The girl was supposed to be returned to her home in Massillon, but that didn't happen, and police were unable to locate her or the man involved.

Police told News 5 that the man is a family acquaintance who had permission to be with the girl but not for that long. Police believed they were together, and they didn't have reason to believe he would harm her, but since she was still missing the next day, she was listed as endangered.

Jackson Township police originally put out an Endangered Missing Child Alert Friday morning. An Amber Alert was issued Friday at about 2:15 p.m. Later that evening, Jackson Township police obtained arrest warrants for the man.

According to Jackson Township police, the man has been charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony and abduction, a third-degree felony.

Around 9:25 p.m.. Friday, deputies in Illinois notified the Jackson Township Police Department that they had located the girl and the man in their jurisdiction while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked along the roadway.

Authorities recovered the girl and took her to be evaluated by medical staff. The man was arrested on the active warrants for kidnapping and abduction. He was booked into a jail in Illinois and will be brought back to Ohio to face charges from the incident.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.