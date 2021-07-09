1:30PM: Watch the grand opening of the Lindsey Family Play Space at Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND — At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Cleveland Metroparks will host the grand opening of the long-awaited Lindsey Family Place Space at Edgewater Park.

Watch the grand opening in the video player below at 1:30 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

The playground, located near the Upper Edgewater Picnic Shelter, will service children of all ages and abilities, according to a news release from Cleveland Metroparks. It is nearly one acre in size, and features a range of nature play opportunities, including boulders, water and sand, climbing structures and shaded areas.

The play space is the largest of its kind in Cleveland Metroparks and was made possible through a generous gift by Brett and Teresa Lindsey and the support of additional donors. The playground has been in development since November 2018, when the Lindsey family donated $250,000 to Cleveland Metroparks.

Brett Lindsey is the CEO of Everstream, a Cleveland-headquartered internet fiber network for mid-sized and large enterprise businesses.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.