1 armed person detained on Case Western Reserve University's campus

One person was detained at Case Western University after students received a text alert about an armed person in a dormitory on the South Side of campus.

Case Western student Text alert from CWRU about an armed individual on campus

The university issued a statement on the website that said police were investigating the situation along with updates for students:

CWRU police continue to search and clear buildings for safety.



While a building may be given an "all clear," we ask all individuals in south side residence halls to continue to shelter in place so first responders can complete their searches.



Those north of Euclid Avenue no longer need to shelter in place but must avoid the south side of campus.



The safety of the CWRU community is our top priority. Please have patience, as the process to search these buildings and ensure everyone's safety will take time.



Please note: Safe Ride is not available for pick-ups or drop-offs on the south side of campus. Shuttle service is paused across campus.



Updates will now come on a 30-minute interval, unless additional information becomes available sooner. Again, we ask for your patience as police and other first responders complete their searches. Your safety is our highest priority.



In addition, please DO NOT call police dispatch unless you are experiencing an emergency.

Case Western Reserve University