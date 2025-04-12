Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 armed person detained on Case Western Reserve University's campus

The campus issued a shelter in place
1697063903_lcO7QP.jpg
AP
Police sirens are shown.
1697063903_lcO7QP.jpg
Posted
and last updated

One person was detained at Case Western University after students received a text alert about an armed person in a dormitory on the South Side of campus.

Image from iOS.jpg
Text alert from CWRU about an armed individual on campus

The university issued a statement on the website that said police were investigating the situation along with updates for students:

CWRU police continue to search and clear buildings for safety.

While a building may be given an "all clear," we ask all individuals in south side residence halls to continue to shelter in place so first responders can complete their searches.

Those north of Euclid Avenue no longer need to shelter in place but must avoid the south side of campus.

The safety of the CWRU community is our top priority. Please have patience, as the process to search these buildings and ensure everyone's safety will take time.

Please note: Safe Ride is not available for pick-ups or drop-offs on the south side of campus. Shuttle service is paused across campus.

Updates will now come on a 30-minute interval, unless additional information becomes available sooner. Again, we ask for your patience as police and other first responders complete their searches. Your safety is our highest priority.

In addition, please DO NOT call police dispatch unless you are experiencing an emergency.
Case Western Reserve University
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.