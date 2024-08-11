1 dead, 1 in custody after Akron shooting Saturday night

A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting occurred in Akron Saturday night, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 11:25 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Coventry Street for a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, they found the victim in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody not long after the shooting and was charged with murder, weapons under disability, tampering with evidence and other related charges, police said. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Investigators determined there was some sort of altercation between the 26-year-old and the victim before the shooting, police said. Detectives are working to identify any other individuals who may have been present.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.