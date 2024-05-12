1 dead, 1 injured after Akron shooting Saturday afternoon

Akron Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured on Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a home in the 1600 block of Seth Robert Drive and found a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds, police said.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, and the 23-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 22-year-old woman, who is believed to be the younger man's girlfriend, was taken into custody and transported to the police station for questioning, police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and how she may have been involved are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.