1 dead, 1 injured after alleged attempted robbery in Akron

A 19-year-old was shot and killed during an alleged attempted robbery in Akron. A 22-year-old man was also shot and sustained injuries, according to the Akron Police Department.

The two were shot while attempting to rob a residence in the 2100 block of 19th Street S.W. According to the man whom they attempted to rob, both men pulled out handguns, and the alleged victim drew his weapon and fired multiple shots, striking both men, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 19-year-old in the driveway with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 22-year-old fled the scene after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg but later showed up at an Akron hospital with a related non-life-threatening injury, Akron Police said.

Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.