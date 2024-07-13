1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Akron Friday night

A 19-year-old man is dead after a Friday night crash in Akron involving an ATV, a dirt bike and a Chevrolet Truck, according to Akron Police.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene and found the 19-year-old dirt bike driver unresponsive, police said. They also found the driver of the ATV, a 21-year-old man, conscious and breathing.

The 19-year-old was later pronounced dead, and the 21-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Witnesses on the scene told police they saw the dirt bike and ATV traveling in the wrong lane of traffic, police said. However, the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.