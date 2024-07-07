1 dead, 1 injured after crashing into building in Geauga County

A 43-year-old man is dead, and another person is injured after crashing into a building in Geauga County on Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 6:40 p.m., OSHP was informed that a Blue 2023 Lamborghini Hurricane driven by the 43-year-old was traveling westbound on U.S. 322 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, OSHP said.

The driver struck a mulch bed with large rocks and went airborne before crashing into a building, OSHP said. Both the vehicle and the building erupted into flames.

The 43-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries on the scene, OSHP said.

The passenger escaped from the vehicle and was transported to a nearby hospital and later air lifted to University Hospitals Cleveland for serious injuries, OSHP said.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash or if either occupant was properly fastened into their seatbelts, OSHP said.