1 dead, 1 injured during shooting at Halloween party in Springfield Township

A shooting at a Halloween party left one dead and another injured early Sunday morning, according to Springfield Township police.

Around 12:15 a.m., police responded to a home on the 1400 block of Canton Road in Springfield Township for a report of a shooting, police said.

Upon arrival, they located two people, one of which was suffering a gunshot wound, and the other had injuries consistent with an assault, police said.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital where the individual who suffered the gunshot was later pronounced dead, police said.

The other person is in critical condition and remains hospitalized, receiving treatments for injuries sustained in the assault, police said.

Springfield Township police, along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Township police at 330-734-4106.