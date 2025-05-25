Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 1 injured in Ashtabula County plane crash

oshp 1.jpg
News 5
oshp 1.jpg
Posted

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred in Ashtabula County Sunday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., officers responded to Harpersfield Township after a Zenith 701, stuck a tree and crashed near State Route 307, OSHP said.

A pilot and a passenger were on board, one of whom received fatal injuries in the crash, OSHP said. The other occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.