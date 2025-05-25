1 dead, 1 injured in Ashtabula County plane crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred in Ashtabula County Sunday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., officers responded to Harpersfield Township after a Zenith 701, stuck a tree and crashed near State Route 307, OSHP said.

A pilot and a passenger were on board, one of whom received fatal injuries in the crash, OSHP said. The other occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.