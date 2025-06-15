Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured in Cleveland house fire

A man is dead and another is injured after an early morning fire on Sunday, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Around 4 a.m., Cleveland Fire responded to E. 121st Street for a house fire and located a 60-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, Cleveland Fire said.

The 45-year-old man suffered burns and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Cleveland Fire said the 60-year-old was dead on arrival.

The fire is still under investigation, and Cleveland Fire said it estimates $150,000 in damages to the home.

