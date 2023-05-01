1 dead, 2 injured in Old Brooklyn triple shooting; no arrests have been made

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Sunday evening.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Henritze Avenue around 6:30 p.m. in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene for a man who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man down in the street in front of a home. They administered first aid until EMS arrived. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, authorities said. He had been shot multiple times.

Officers found a 71-year-old man in the house who had been grazed by a bullet on the head. EMS took the man to the hospital for treatment, authorities said. A third victim, a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the foot, later arrived at the hospital by a private car.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the three victims were involved in an argument with another person when shots were fired. The shooter fled the scene and is not in custody.

Authorities didn't provide a description of the shooting or the vehicle.

