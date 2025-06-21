1 dead, 3 injured in Cleveland after 2 separate shootings

One is dead and three are injured after two separate shootings took place within 10 minutes of each other, according to Cleveland Police.

Around 6:28 p.m., officers responded to the 12400 block of St. Clair Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The two were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Around 6:38 p.m., Cleveland Police received a call about shots fired in the 1300 block of East 117th Street. Upon arrival, they located two 55-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital, where one man was later pronounced dead, police said. The other man is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. This story will be updated once more information is learned.