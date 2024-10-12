Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 4 injured in East Cleveland shooting Saturday morning

IMG_1116 (1).jpg
News 5 Cleveland
IMG_1116 (1).jpg
Posted

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left four people injured and one dead Saturday morning, East Cleveland police said.

The shooting took place on Euclid Avenue near Taylor Road early in the morning, police said.

In early September, there was an "abundance of gunfire" outside of a Mobile Gas Station in the same area. At least eight people were shot and transported to local hospitals.

No further information is available at this time, and this story will be updated as we learn more.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.