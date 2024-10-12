1 dead, 4 injured in East Cleveland shooting Saturday morning

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left four people injured and one dead Saturday morning, East Cleveland police said.

The shooting took place on Euclid Avenue near Taylor Road early in the morning, police said.

In early September, there was an "abundance of gunfire" outside of a Mobile Gas Station in the same area. At least eight people were shot and transported to local hospitals.

No further information is available at this time, and this story will be updated as we learn more.