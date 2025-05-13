1 dead after crashing into home, Cleveland Fire says

A man is dead after crashing into a home in Cleveland Monday evening, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Around 8 p.m., Cleveland Fire received a call about a single-vehicle crash into a home on Kenyon Avenue, the department said.

The man was driving up and down the street, yelling at people, before he accelerated and lost control of the vehicle, Cleveland Fire said.

During the crash, the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle, which ended up on its side against the house, Cleveland Fire said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the vehicle had to be moved in order to recover the body, Cleveland Fire said.