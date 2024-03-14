Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead after head-on crash in Streetsboro Thursday morning

Screenshot 2024-03-14 163640.png
Streetsboro Police Department
Screenshot 2024-03-14 163640.png
Posted at 5:38 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 17:38:19-04

A 63-year-old man from Kent was killed in a crash on Thursday, according to Streetsboro Police.

Streetsboro officers responded to State Route 43 after receiving reports of a head-on crash around 6:45 a.m., police said.

Upon arrival, police said they found two severely damaged Honda Accords blocking both lanes on State Route 43.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 33-year-old man, who was driving a red 2019 Honda Accord, illegally passed slower-moving cars and crashed head-on into a black 2010 Honda Accord driven by the 63-year-old man, police said.

The 63-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital but died due to the injuries he sustained, authorities said.

"In this case, the law broken was passing on a double yellow line," Streetsboro Police said in a statement. "The real cause of this crash appears to be impatience and stands as a strong word of warning to motorists that their actions have deadly consequences to innocent victims."

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through