1 dead after head-on crash in Streetsboro Thursday morning

A 63-year-old man from Kent was killed in a crash on Thursday, according to Streetsboro Police.

Streetsboro officers responded to State Route 43 after receiving reports of a head-on crash around 6:45 a.m., police said.

Upon arrival, police said they found two severely damaged Honda Accords blocking both lanes on State Route 43.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 33-year-old man, who was driving a red 2019 Honda Accord, illegally passed slower-moving cars and crashed head-on into a black 2010 Honda Accord driven by the 63-year-old man, police said.

The 63-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital but died due to the injuries he sustained, authorities said.

"In this case, the law broken was passing on a double yellow line," Streetsboro Police said in a statement. "The real cause of this crash appears to be impatience and stands as a strong word of warning to motorists that their actions have deadly consequences to innocent victims."