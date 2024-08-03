1 dead after large fight, shooting early Saturday morning

A 22-year-old man is dead after a large fight ended in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to Cleveland Police.
Just before 3 a.m., Cleveland Police were called to the 1000 block of East 71 Street for a large fight. While en route, officers were informed that shots were fired during the fight.
Upon arrival, they located a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both suffering gunshot wounds, police said.
Both men were transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, police said. The 22-year-old was later pronounced deceased.
The shooting is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.
