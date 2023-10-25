'I did everything I could' — Man dead after motorcyclists shot at in Lorain Co., neighbors rushed to offer aid

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is investigating after multiple motorcyclists were shot at, and one man died Tuesday night.

Deputies said they responded to the area of Lake Avenue and Emerson Court in Elyria Township around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist, later identified as 30-year-old Trey Anthony Sukey of Lorain, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies identified the suspect as 24-year-old Isaiah Makuch of Elyria.

Stephanie Cibroski heard the incident and then ran outside to help.

"I dropped what I was doing and ran up to the front up here, and there’s a young male, fetal position, bike laying next to him," said Cibroski.

Cibroski said she's a surgical tech but said nothing could have prepared her to hold someone in their final moments. Sukey died from his injuries shortly after at University Hospital Elyria.

"We cut off his backpack, he [Cibroski's boyfriend] started chest compressions while I held his head to maintain an airway," Cibroski said. "I just want to tell his mom I am sorry. I did everything I could."

Prior to the deadly shooting, Lorain County Sherriff's Office Captain Robert Vansant said Makuch was having a mental health crisis where he believed a motorcycle group was chasing after him. Vansant said Makuch first threatened a couple on a motorcycle at the intersection of SR-58 and Cooper-Foster at the Amherst-Lorain border.

"Our suspect, Mr. Makuch, brandished a weapon and pulled it out the window at the couple," Vansant said. "He did not fire at that time."

Investigators said Makuch then took off at a red light and, 10 minutes later, shot at a separate motorcycle, but did not injure the rider. Makuch shot and killed Sukey shortly after the second incident.

"This was just a random wrong place, wrong time, and unfortunate for this family, now they’ve lost a loved one," Vansant said.

"Our suspect had some issues mentally. He may have been manic, where he had an episode he was going through, and that’s an indication we are looking at, and it’s unfortunate because it didn’t have to happen."

Brianna Perry, another neighbor who saw Cibroski give aid to Sukey, is devastated by the loss of life.

"It’s just sad, too close to home for me," Perry said. "I’m six months pregnant, and it’s sad, it is really sad. People are crazy out there."

Vansant said Sukey was part of a motorcycle club and he loved riding.

"Didn’t sleep because...all I could see was his eyes," said Cibroski.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, which has since been lifted.

A motorcycle rider shot and killed on Lake Ave in Elyria Twp Tuesday afternoon. Two other riders were shot at in Amherst on Rt58 around the same time. The Lorain County Sheriff says they have a suspect in custody and hope to release more info in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/rmyK3Az6jE — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 25, 2023

Authorities obtained a warrant and, upon searching Makuch's vehicle, located a handgun they believed was the one used in the offense.

Makuch has been charged with aggravated murder and discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises. He's currently being held in the Lorain County Jail without bond and has an initial court appearance scheduled for Thursday morning.