1 dead after police shooting in Wadsworth

(Source: Raycom Media)
Saturday night, a police shooting in Wadsworth left one person dead, according to the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9 p.m., deputies from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wadsworth Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with a person who was believed to be suicidal, police said.

Initial information led police to believe that the individual was armed and threatening suicide by cop, authorities said. It was also believed that the person was en route to Wadsworth High School, leading it to be placed on lockdown during the school's homecoming.

Around 10 p.m., the individual's vehicle was located on Silvercreek Road, and a traffic stop was initiated, authorities said.

The person exited the vehicle with a suspected firearm, authorities said. Deputies then fired their weapons.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene after life-saving measures were attempted by law enforcement and EMS, authorities said.

The investigation has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

