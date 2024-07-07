Watch Now
1 dead after shooting at car meet-up on Steelyard Drive

Posted at 3:34 PM, Jul 07, 2024

Cleveland Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., police arrived at the 3300 block of Steelyard Drive for a 21-year-old man who was shot, police said.

The 21-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The preliminary investigation suggests that he was shot while at a planned car meet-up, police said.

Across the nation, there has been an influx of car meet-ups. One of which took place in Cleveland in May outside of Playhouse Square

Over Memorial Day weekend, numerous cars were seen drifting, racing and creating donuts across multiple neighborhoods, including downtown and Ohio City. One video showed an individual starting a fire near Playhouse Square.

