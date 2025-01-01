1 dead after shooting at Maple Heights convenience store

A man is dead after a shooting outside of a Maple Heights convenience store on New Year's Eve, according to the Maple Heights Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Dunham Road for a report of two shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, and anyone with information is asked to call the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-587-9624.