Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead after shooting at Maple Heights convenience store

maple heights police 2.jpg
News 5
maple heights police 2.jpg
Posted

A man is dead after a shooting outside of a Maple Heights convenience store on New Year's Eve, according to the Maple Heights Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Dunham Road for a report of two shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, and anyone with information is asked to call the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-587-9624.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.