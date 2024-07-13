Teen dead after shooting in downtown Willoughby; 23-year-old taken into custody

Willoughby Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning and left a 17-year-old boy dead.

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting in downtown Willoughby. Upon arrival, police said they found the teen lying in an alleyway on Erie Street.

Willoughby EMS and Fire responded to the scene and immediately rendered aid to the 17-year-old; however, he died on the scene due to his injuries, police said.

Detectives investigating the shooting learned a 23-year-old person from Painesville was possibly responsible for the death of the teen, police said.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, the person was found traveling on Interstate 90/80 in Indiana, and with help from Indiana State Police, the person's vehicle was stopped, and they were taken into custody, police said.

It is believed that the victim and the 23-year-old were the only ones involved in the shooting, but police said a motive has not been identified.

The shooting is still under investigation, and any witnesses are asked to contact Willoughby's Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.