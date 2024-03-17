Woman dies after shots exchanged with Cleveland Police, vehicle crash Sunday, county sheriff’s office says

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving Cleveland Police.

Around 5:30 Sunday morning, officers were responding to a call on Garfield Avenue when two vehicles sped by and shot at the officers from one of the vehicles, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department said.

Officers returned fire, and one vehicle crashed while the other fled the scene, Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department said.

When approaching the vehicle that crashed, they found an injured woman and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department said.

No arrests have been made, and the woman's cause of death has not been confirmed yet.