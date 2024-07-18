1 dead after shooting involving Medina County Sheriff's Office

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday evening involving the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

Around 6 p.m., the sheriff's office was notified of a disturbance outside of the sheriff's office building; the caller said there was a woman with a gun in the parking lot, authorities said.

"A citizen reported through the intercom system on the outside of the sheriff's office building there was a female in the parking lot who's acting in an unruly way," Medina Police Chief Ed Kinney said. "There was a disturbance of some kind in the parking lot. The complainant also reported the female was armed with a firearm."

Deputies confronted the woman and found her with both a firearm and a knife, authorities said. Deputies asked her to drop her weapons, and she failed to comply, resulting in one deputy firing at her.

The woman was struck and died from her injuries, authorities said.

"The female is deceased, we're not identifying who she is at this time until we notify next of kin," Kinney said.

Captain Kris Conwill with the Medina County Sheriff's Office said that all officers involved are unharmed.

Ohio BCI and the Medina Police Department are investigating the shooting, and more information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.