1 dead after shooting involving Ravenna Police

Ravenna Police officers were involved in a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun sleeping on the floor of an apartment, the caller was also inside of the apartment, Ravenna Police said.

Upon arrival, officers located the man lying on the floor with a firearm in his waistband, police said. Officers retreated immediately and issued verbal commands for him to drop his weapon.

Moments later, he exited the apartment using another man as a human shield, Ravenna Police said. Officers issued multiple commands and the hostage was able to break free.

The man then pointed his weapon at officers, and both officers fired their weapons, fatally wounding him, Ravenna Police said.

Officers attempted life saving measures, but the man succumbed to his injuries on the scene, police said. No officers were injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Ravenna Police Department at 330-296-6486.