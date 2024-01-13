1 dead after SWAT situation at a Lorain County park

On Friday, the Lorain SWAT team and other units were involved in a standoff at the Sheldon Woods, Indian Hollow Reservation, according to authorities.

A vehicle was at the park, and when a Lorain County Metro Parks Ranger attempted to approach the person in a vehicle, the person pointed a handgun at the ranger, authorities said.

The ranger retreated and called additional units to the scene, authorities said.

The subject barricaded himself, and the SWAT team was called to the scene, authorities said.

The person then shot at the SWAT officers, who shot at the subject and hit him, authorities said.

After attemting live-saving measures from EMS, te subject was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

No officers were injured.