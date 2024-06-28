Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead after vehicle crashes, gets stuck under semi-truck Thursday

GRGhNt3XAAAu62s.jpg
Cleveland Division of Fire
GRGhNt3XAAAu62s.jpg
Posted at 9:42 PM, Jun 27, 2024

Cleveland Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near East 41 Street and Payne Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:25 p.m., a crash occurred between a car and a semi-truck, causing the car to get lodged under the semi, according to a social media post from Cleveland Fire.

The 26-year-old driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, authorities said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through