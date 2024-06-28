1 dead after vehicle crashes, gets stuck under semi-truck Thursday

Cleveland Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near East 41 Street and Payne Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:25 p.m., a crash occurred between a car and a semi-truck, causing the car to get lodged under the semi, according to a social media post from Cleveland Fire.

Nice job by #CLEFIRE Tech Rescue 1, Engine 22, Tower 1 at this MVA at E.41/Payne this afternoon. Driver quickly extricated and transported by @ClevelandEMS M26 to @metrohealthCLE in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/OM2FQUfgBb — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 27, 2024

The 26-year-old driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, authorities said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.