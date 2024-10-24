1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Medina

A 72-year-old bicyclist died after a motorcycle crash on Wednesday in Lafayette Township, according to troopers from the Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Authorities say after a preliminary investigation, they discovered a bicycle was traveling northbound on a bike path in Buckeye Woods and attempted to cross State Route 162.
A 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 was traveling eastbound on State Route 162 and struck the bicyclist, OSHP said.
The 72-year-old Medina man was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, state troopers said.
OHSP says the motorcyclist, 18, of Medina, was taken to a local hospital for nonthreatening injuries.
Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.
