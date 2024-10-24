Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Medina

Highway Patrol
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paul Kiska
Emblem on a vehicle of a Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.
Highway Patrol
Posted
and last updated

A 72-year-old bicyclist died after a motorcycle crash on Wednesday in Lafayette Township, according to troopers from the Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say after a preliminary investigation, they discovered a bicycle was traveling northbound on a bike path in Buckeye Woods and attempted to cross State Route 162.

A 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 was traveling eastbound on State Route 162 and struck the bicyclist, OSHP said.

The 72-year-old Medina man was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, state troopers said.

OHSP says the motorcyclist, 18, of Medina, was taken to a local hospital for nonthreatening injuries.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.