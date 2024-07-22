1 dead in plane crash in Harpersfield Township

The Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred in Harpersfield Township Sunday evening.

According to OSHP, the patrol's Warren Dispatch Center received a call about a plane crash near Mini Ranch Trail south of Clay Street.

Troopers arrived on the scene and discovered a fixed-wing single-engine aircraft crashed east of the runway, OSHP said.

OSHP reported the aircraft was occupied by one pilot who died as a result of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation at this time, and no further details are available.

This comes after the plane crash that left three dead in Trumbull County on July 19.

