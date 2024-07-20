Watch Now
3 dead after plane crash in Trumbull County

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jul 19, 2024

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred in Trumbull County Friday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., the patrol's Warren Dispatch Center received a call about a plane crash at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, OSHP said.

Upon arrival, authorities found that a fixed-wing multi-engine aircraft had crashed on the runway, OSHP said.

The plane was carrying a pilot and two passengers; all three died as a result of the crash, OSHP said.

The crash is still under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

